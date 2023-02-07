Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

America's most beautiful custom car winners revealed

Classic Ford and Buick take the prizes

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A 1932 Ford and 1960 Buick received top honors at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, California.

The black Ford named America's Most Beautiful Roadster was commissioned by San Antonio's Jack Chisenhall, who had been conceptualizing the build since the 1980s.

The prestigious custom car award is open to pre-1937 open-top American roadsters, roadster pickups, phaetons and touring cars.

The Ford is called the "Champ Deuce" and its sleek and simple styling was first drawn up in 2000, but the build did not begin until 2017.

The Champ Deuce is America's Most Beautiful Roadster for 2023.

The Champ Deuce is America's Most Beautiful Roadster for 2023. (Grand National Roadster Show)

The team effort included a body finished by Darryl Hollenbeck and an interior done by Sid Chavers, both located in California, with Brizio Street Rods adding some finishing touches.

The car has been in the works for decades.

The car has been in the works for decades. (Grand National Roadster Show)

It is powered by a Dodge V8 as Chisenhall drew inspiration from hot rudder Tony Capanna, who built an Indy 500 race car powered by a Dodge engine in the 1950s.

X-60 is a customized 1960 Buick Invicta.

X-60 is a customized 1960 Buick Invicta. (Grand National Roadster Show)

The show's Al Slonaker Memorial Award for non-roadsters went to a 1960 Buick Invicta "X-60" built by CAL Automotive Creations for George and Angela Eliacostas.

The team said the 10-year project pays tribute to the B-52 Stratofortress with subtle aerospace-inspired touches to the body and woven aircraft-grade carpeting. 

The Invicta's "Nailhead" V8 has been supercharged and equipped with custom covers.

The Invicta's "Nailhead" V8 has been supercharged and equipped with custom covers. (Grand National Roadster Show)

It is powered by a supercharged version of the 401 Buick "Nailhead" V8 that has been finished with art deco covers and rides on an updated chassis with an independent rear suspension and modern brakes.

The Invicta's interior features aircraft-grade woven carpet.

The Invicta's interior features aircraft-grade woven carpet. (Grand National Roadster Show)

The interior is a refinished and reupholstered take on the original's.

The names of both cars will be added to the Grand National Roadster Show's trophies.

The names of both cars will be added to the Grand National Roadster Show's trophies. (Grand National Roadster Show)

Both winners received $12,500, which is a drop in the bucket compared to what it cost to build the cars, but also had their names etched onto the show's iconic trophies.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.