Which American muscle car is cheapest ... to insure?

Buying a muscle car is rarely the most practical purchase, but their promise of cheap speed often comes with a cost.

Insurance rates can be pricey on the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger due in part to the risky driving behavior some owners exhibit.

Not all of them are the same, however, so Motor Trend and Insure.com did the math to figure out which ones come with the lowest rates.

They looked at four model tiers, from entry level to top of the line, and used a 40-year-old single male with good credit and driving histories as an example customer. His plan has comprehensive and uninsured motorist coverage, limits of $300,000 for all injuries and $50,000 in property damage and a $500 deductible.

Among low-end cars, the national average for a turbocharged four-cylinder Chevrolet Camaro 1LS was lowest at $1,732, compared to $1,850 for a Mustang EcoBoost with a similar engine and $2,000 ford a V6-powered Dodge Challenger SXT.

Stepping up to V8 engines, the Mustang GT pulls ahead (or is it behind?) with a $1,951 result, followed by the Camaro LT1 at $2,012 and the Challenger R/T at $2,091.

The order gets shuffled again with special trims as the Camaro SS checked out at $2,016, the no-longer-available Mustang Bullitt at $2,247 and the flashy Challenger R/T Scat Pack at $2,329.

With prices starting above $60,000, no one buying a top of the line Mustang Shelby GT500, Camaro ZL1, or Challenger Hellcat Redeye is expecting a bargain, but penny-pinchers should know that the Mustang ($2,488) and Camaro ($2,539) are much cheaper to insure than the Challenger, which rings up at $3,282 annually.

The Challenger's last place finish across the board doesn't seem to be hurting its sales, however. Through the first six months of this year the Mustang was just beating it at 31,950 deliveries to 30,148, while the Camaro was a very distant third at 9,881.