Amelia Earhart's missing car and more autos stories
Classic Cord will be displayed in Washington, D.C.
Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
LOST AND FOUND: Classic Cord owned by Amelia Earhart to be displayed in Washington, D.C. Continue reading here
MONEY IN THE BANK: THESE 10 VEHICLES HOLD THEIR VALUE THE BEST. Continue reading here
PLUGGING IN: We drove the 2023 MItsubishi Outlander PHEV. Continue reading here
LAMBORGHINI GOING ELECTRIC: X-Ray image reveals new supercar's powertrain. Continue reading here
WHISKEY A GO-GO: Indian motorcycle painted with Jack Daniel's. Continue reading here
DIRTY SECRET: How well does the giant Tesla Cybertruck windshield wiper work? Continue reading here
HANDS OFF: Cadillac's semi-autonomous car explained. Continue reading here
FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: