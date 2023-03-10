Expand / Collapse search
Published

Amelia Earhart's missing car and more autos stories

Classic Cord will be displayed in Washington, D.C.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Amelia Earhart bought this 1937 Cord shortly before she went missing.

Amelia Earhart bought this 1937 Cord shortly before she went missing. (Courtesey of The Hagerty Drivers Foundation)

LOST AND FOUND: Classic Cord owned by Amelia Earhart to be displayed in Washington, D.C. Continue reading here

MONEY IN THE BANK: THESE 10 VEHICLES HOLD THEIR VALUE THE BEST. Continue reading here

PLUGGING IN: We drove the 2023 MItsubishi Outlander PHEV. Continue reading here

Lamborghini's new supercar uses hybrid tech.

Lamborghini's new supercar uses hybrid tech. (Lamborghini)

LAMBORGHINI GOING ELECTRIC: X-Ray image reveals new supercar's powertrain. Continue reading here

WHISKEY A GO-GO: Indian motorcycle painted with Jack Daniel's. Continue reading here

The Tesla Cybertruck has an unusually large wiper.

The Tesla Cybertruck has an unusually large wiper. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

DIRTY SECRET: How well does the giant Tesla Cybertruck windshield wiper work? Continue reading here

HANDS OFF: Cadillac's semi-autonomous car explained. Continue reading here

