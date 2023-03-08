These 10 vehicles hold their value the best and Toyota trucks dominate

Toyota is on top.

Kelley Blue Book has released its list of 2023 cars and trucks it projects will hold their value the best over five years, and the top two are from the Japanese brand.

The report says that the average mainstream vehicle will be worth 45% of its sale price after 60 months, but the top 10 retain an average of 65% of their value.

The difference in value for a $35,000 vehicle would be $7,000, with resale values of $15,750 and $22,750, respectively.

Number one on the list for the second year in a row is the new Toyota Tundra, which was redesigned for 2022 and is expected to retain 73.3% of its value over the period. The full-size pickup has starting prices ranging from $39,660 to $77,940, depending on the trim.

The Tundra was followed by the midsize Tacoma pickup, which tied with the Tesla Model X at 66%.

The Ford Bronco was not far behind at 65.4%, which was just ahead of the Chevrolet Corvette's 65.3% projection. Both models are popular and production has not been able to keep up with demand.

The Toyota 4Runner SUV finished sixth at 64.4% and Toyota was rated the top brand for resale value overall for the sixth time in the past seven years, with its luxury division Lexus atop the luxury brand list.

Here's a look at the full top 10:

1. 2023 Toyota Tundra: 73.3%

2. 2023 Toyota Tacoma (tie): 66.0%

2. 2023 Tesla Model X (tie): 66.0%

4. 2023 Ford Bronco: 65.4%

5. 2023 Chevrolet Corvette: 65.3%

6. 2023 Toyota 4Runner: 64.4%

7. 2023 Honda Civic: 62.5%

8. 2023 Ford Maverick: 61.7%

9. 2023 Subaru Crosstrek (tie): 61.0%

9. 2023 Jeep Wrangler (tie): 61.0%.