The 775 hp Shelby F-150 is the supertruck Ford won’t build … yet

If you want to buy a new pickup today with more than 430 horsepower your choices are limited … to one.

The Ram 1500 TRX with its 702 hp supercharged V8 is the undisputed champion and the 4x4 leaves the competition from GM and Ford quite literally in its dust.

There are rumors that Ford's upcoming V8-powered F-150 Raptor R could feature the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500 Mustang , but they haven't been confirmed and it won't be on sale for some time. Fans of the blue oval interested in a supertruck do have options in the aftermarket, however, and the latest comes with a name long-tied to Ford.

The 2021 Shelby F-150 from Shelby American is available with a 775 hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8 and Borla exhaust system borrowed from the street-focused F-150 Super Snake, but adds off-road gear.

The SuperCrew cab truck, which is based off an F-150 Lariat and also available with a naturally-aspirated 395 hp V8, is fitted with an updated suspension that has a BDS lift kit, 2.5-inch Fox shocks like those used on the last generation Raptor and adjustable damping control to set it up for the street or the dirt.

A ram air-style hood, hard tonneau cover and signature Shelby grille and body kit are added along with unique upholstery and carbon fiber trim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Production is limited to 600 trucks that start at $114,980 for the supercharged model and $107,080 for the naturally-aspirated version and come with the spiffs of being listed in the Shelby registry and come with a three-year/36,000 warranty that includes the powertrain.