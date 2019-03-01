$250,000 Lamborghini Huracan found abandoned in a ditch

Now who left that there? A purple Lamborghini Huracan was found in a roadside ditch north of London on Friday, but its river was nowhere to be found.

The $250,000 supercar was photographed by cameraman Andrew Laurence, who was on his way to work when he spotted it early in the morning.

"The car was facing the wrong way and was on the wrong side of the road in the ditch,” Laurence told SWNS.

ARSENAL SOCCER STAR AUBAMEYANG FINED $1,650 FOR SPEEDING IN LAMBORGHINI

"It must have spun off the road during the night.”

The right-hand-drive coupe had its driver’s side door jammed against the ground, but Laurence found it was empty went to see if anyone was stuck inside.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said it got reports that a vehicle had left the road around 1.30 am Friday, but that no one was present when they arrived to investigate and that it was still working to establish who the owner is.

Laurence noted that the location of the accident was just a couple of miles from the training ground for the Totteham Hotspurs English Premier League soccer club, and that many of the players drive around the area in exotic cars.

LAMBORGHINI HURACAN TEST DRIVE: