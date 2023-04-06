The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is jacked ... up

Subaru's Wilderness is growing.

The outdoorsy automaker unveiled the new 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness at the New York International Auto Show.

Wilderness is the brand's most rugged trim, which launched on the Outback in 2022 and is also available on the Forester.

The all-new Crosstrek is now the smallest Wilderness model available, but the changes it brings to Subaru's best-seller are pretty big.

Along with a heavy helping of protective black body cladding, it gets an upgraded off-road suspension and standard all-terrain-tires that increase its ground clearance from 8.7 inches to 9.3 inches, which is more than some trucks offer.

The Crosstrek Wilderness comes with the model line's top 182 hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a CVT automatic transmission.

Its towing capacity is 3,500, the most of any Crosstrek model, thanks in part to new gear ratios in its drivetrain that also improve its off-road performance. A roof rack is included that's has a 700-pound static capacity, which is enough to support a tent.

Subaru's EyeSight electronic driver assist package with automatic emergency brakes, adaptive cruise control and other features is standard and calibrated to work with the mechanical upgrades. That's not really possible on a vehicle that's been modified with off-road equipment, something Crosstrek owners often do.

The interior gets the Wilderness trim's signature copper accents, water-resistant StarTex upholstery and rubber floor mats.

Prices start at $33,290 and the only option is a package that adds a moonroof, power front passenger seat and Harmon Kardon 432-watt 10-speaker system audio system for $2,270.

Deliveries of the Crosstrek Wilderness are scheduled to begin this fall.