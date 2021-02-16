2022 Mitsubishi Outlander revealed with outlandish design

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is an outlandishly-designed replacement for the automaker's best-selling model line.

The compact SUV is the first product of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance to arrive in the U.S. from the brand and shares its powertrain and other components with the latest Nissan Rogue.

You wouldn't know that from the Outlander's exterior design, which features an intentionally bold front end that includes a large grille, lots of chrome and three separate lighting modules.

The interior is more restrained but high on style and refinement for its class and equipped with a standard third row of seats.

MITSUBISHI TOPS "CHECK ENGINE LIGHT" REPORT

The Outlander is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 181 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque and uses a CVT automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but Mitsubishi's signature Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel-drive system is available. Expect a [plug-in hybrid model to be added at a later time.

The Japan-made Outlander will be on sale in April at a starting price of $26,660 and offer a variety of electronic driver aids across its trim levels including a head-up display, automatic emergency braking and Mitsubishi's MI-PILOT adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist feature.