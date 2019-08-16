2020 Ram 1500 diesel price revealed, beats Chevy and Ford

Ram has announced pricing for its new diesel engine option, and it’s both a lot and a little.

The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 will cost Ram 1500 pickup buyers $4,995 more than the base V6 and $3,000 more than the popular Hemi V8, with the lowest priced model equipped with it coming in at $38,585.

The price is significantly less than the cheapest Chevy Silverado 1500 and Ford F-150 diesels, which go for $45,200 and $46,225. That’s because Ram offers its engine in every trim level, including the work trucks, while Chevy and Ford currently reserve their diesels for a limited number of higher-end models.

Ram is also claiming the light-duty diesel pickup towing crown with a top rating of 12,560 pounds, while the most the F-150 and Silverado can pull are 11,400 pounds and 9,300 pounds in currently available configurations.

What’s yet to be revealed before Ram’s trucks hit showrooms this fall are their fuel economy ratings. For now, best in class honors belong to the Silverado, which can deliver as much as 33 mpg on the highway.

