2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray's wheels stolen in Detroit, and it's not even on sale yet

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is one of the hottest cars of the year, but this is ridiculous.

Car and Driver and MotorTrend have each published images of a black 2020 Stingray propped up on bricks with its wheels removed on a Detroit street.

The car was discovered at the corner of Coe Avenue and Parker Street in the city’s West Village neighborhood, about four miles from General Motors’ downtown headquarters.

The car doesn’t have manufacturer’s license plates, which is odd because production of customer models isn’t supposed to begin until February. In fact, the rights to the first one off the line were sold last week for $3 million at a charity auction. The Stingray has a base price of $59,995 and is available with wheel and tire package options that range from $995 to $1,495.

The owner of the car has not been identified, and General Motors has not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first crime involving the new Corvette. Two Chevrolet employees were recently arrested for street racing in Kentucky near the factory where the model is built.