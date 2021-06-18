$200,000 1987 Buick GNX muscle car with 8.7 miles on it returns to auction

At least they drove it 1,000 feet. Or more likely pushed it.

A 1987 Buick GNX muscle car with just 8.7 miles on the odometer is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas event on June 19.

The black high performance coupe is one of 547 that were built and believed to hold the dubious honor of the lowest-mileage example today. The car spent the first 15 years of its life on display at a Texas car dealership and has been stored away ever since.

It was never registered and still has the factory plastic for the seats, window sticker and all original documentation.

The GNX was an evolution of the Buick Grand National and featured a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 that was officially rated at 276 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque, but understood to be more potent. It was one of the quickest production cars in the world at the time and had a starting price of $29,290.

The Las Vegas GNX was previously auctioned for $200,000 in 2019 with 8.5 miles on the odometer, a price that at the time was second only to the $220,000 paid in 2017 for the very last one off of the production line.

However, another car with 261.3 miles on the odometer was sold this May for $205,000, suggesting the market for this rare model remains strong and an all-time record is in its sites.