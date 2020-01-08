$1.1 million 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is very green machine

This car looks sweet.

Last January at his company’s Scottsdale auction, Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson paid $1.1 million for the rights to the first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to come off the production line, and it’s truly one of a kind.

The proceeds of the sale were donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Jackson was able to specify his car anyway he wanted, including the paint. It’s not one of the factory hues, but a custom candy apple green developed by BASF to match another million-dollar Mustang Jackson owns.

The EXP500 is an experimental 1968 Shelby GT500 prototype built by Ford and Shelby that’s known as “The Green Hornet,” which is one of just two that feature a notchback body style.

Jackson also owns the other. It’s a 1967 GT500 prototype called “Little Red” that was thought to have been destroyed until Jackson found it rotting in a Texas field in 2018.

Jackson didn’t say what he paid for "Little Red," but when he put the “The Green Hornet” up for auction in 2013 it received a high bid of $1.9 million, which wasn’t enough to meet the reserve price he had in mind.

The 2020 Shelby had its special paint applied by Penske, which is where Ford sends the $73,995 cars when they are ordered with a $10,000 hand-painted and clear-coated racing stripe option it offers regular customers. Jackson also had the 760 hp coupe equipped with a carbon fiber track package that lists for $18,500 and other features that would push a similar GT500’s price over $100,000.

Both of the green Mustangs will be on display at this year’s Scottsdale auction, which kicks off on January 11 and will also host the public debut of the now-restored Little Red and the sale of another soon-to-be-historic car.

It’s the first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which is scheduled to be built in February. The all-new Corvette for the first time features a mid-engine design that makes it a particularly significant car and the auction will benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund, which supports the Motor City’s public school system.

