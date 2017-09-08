Tsunami waves confirmed in Mexico, PTWC says

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center early Friday confirmed tsunami waves in Mexico, with the largest wave so far measuring 2.3 feet.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 8.1 quake hit about 73 miles off Tres Picos, Mexico, along Mexico's southern coast.

Not long after Thursday night’s massive earthquake struck southern Mexico, a tsunami alert was issued for coastal areas near the quake’s epicenter.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves had been detected as a result of the magnitude 8.1 quake, but their scale had yet to be determined, Australia’s News.com.au reported.

The center warned that hazardous waves were possible, reaching as high as 9 feet above the tide level. Waves as high as 3 feet were possible for Cook Island, Ecuador, French Polynesia, Guatemala and Kiribati.

Tsunami alerts also were issued for the west coast of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador.

The waves could strike within three hours, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

The earthquake was felt as far inland as Mexico City, Sky News reported.

It was the strongest earthquake to hit Mexico since 1985.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.