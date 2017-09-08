MEXICO EARTHQUAKE: Magnitude 8.1 quake hits Mexico's coast, tsunami alert issued

DEVELOPING: A strong earthquake shook Mexico's capital, causing people to flee buildings, AP reports.

The United States Geological Survey said on its website that the magnitude 8.1 quake hit about 73 miles off Tres Picos, Mexico, along Mexico's southern coast.

"Widespread tsunami waves are possible," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reportedly said. A tsunami warning was issued for the coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador.

Civil protection officials were checking for damage in Chiapas, but the quake was so powerful that frightened residents in Mexico City more than 650 miles away fled apartment buildings, often in their pajamas, and gathered in groups in the street.

The quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 102 miles west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of about 21 miles, which is considered shallow.

Around midnight buildings swayed strongly for more than minute, loosening light fixtures from ceilings. Helicopters crisscrossed the sky above Mexico City with spotlights.

Zhaira Franco, 35, who was in Mexico City, told The New York Times that she heard an alarm for about 30 seconds before feeling the quake. She said her building swayed so much that it hit the building next door.

The USGS reported a magnitude 5.7 aftershock about 12 minutes later.

