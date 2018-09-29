Indiana couple whose baby died after ingesting meth arrested, charged with neglect: police

A couple whose baby died after ingesting methamphetamine have been arrested and charged with neglect, according to state police.

NORTH CAROLINA RESIDENTS SHOULD AVOID FLORENCE-AFFECTED WATERS, OFFICIALS SAY

Deven G. Frisque, 32, and Tara L. Savage, 28, from Madison, Indiana, were arrested and charged this week following the death of their 3-month-old son, Eben Frisque, who passed away of “acute methamphetamine ingestion,” in July, an autopsy revealed, according to WTVM-News.

Both Frisque and Savage used meth while caring for Eben and another child who was also living with them at the time, Indiana State Police said. The latter child has not been identified, and their condition is unclear.

WHOLE FOODS ISSUES RECALL OF TORTILLA CHIPS DUE TO 'UNDECLARED MILK,' FDA SAYS

Frisque was arrested in Jefferson County, Indiana, while Savage is awaiting extradition after she was arrested in Bedford, Kentucky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.