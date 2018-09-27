Son of former Louisiana chief justice charged with sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl

The son of former Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Pascal Calogero Jr. has been arrested on suspicion of paying for sex with a 14-year-old girl and arranging prostitution dates for the girl with other men.

Pascal Calogero III, 59, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, FOX 8 of New Orleans reported. Prosecutors said he paid for sex with the girl on multiple occasions in May 2017.

An indictment said a co-conspirator identified as J.B. met the girl in New Orleans and recruited her into prostitution.

Between May and June 2017, J.B. advertised the girl online and scheduled prostitution dates. She earned nearly $1,000 daily but he required her to hand over all or most of the money.

J.B. sent the younger Calogero sexually explicit photos of the girl to entice him to meet her, prosecutors said.

Calogero III, a resident of the New Orleans suburb of Metairie, paid at least $120 each time he met her for sex, prosecutors allege.

The indictment said he then began advertising the girl by sending explicit photos of her to other men through text messages, negotiated prices, and used his home on at least one occasion so the girl could meet a date.

Calogero Jr. declined comment on the allegations against his son but said he was not aware of any developments in the case, according to the Times-Picayune of New Orleans.

His son faces up to to life in prison, up to $250,000 in fines and between five years and a lifetime of supervised release after imprisonment and a mandatory $100 special assessment.

Calogero Jr. served on the Louis Supreme Court for 36 years, longer than any justice in state history, according to his online biography posted to a New Orleans law firm. He retired in 2008 and went into private practice law.