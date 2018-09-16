14th suspect arrested in Bronx teen 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz's killing at bodega, report says

Police in New York City arrested a 14th suspect in connection with the “brutal” stabbing death of teenager Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in June, according to a report Sunday.

Frederick Then, 20, turned himself in, police sources told WPIX, and was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.

He reportedly had been hiding out in both New York and Passaic County, New Jersey, using several different phones to stay under the radar.

Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death at a bodega in the Bronx on June 20. In an apparent case of “mistaken identity,” members of the Trinitarios street gang have said that their intended target was not the teen they allegedly attacked.

On the night of June 20, the NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress just before midnight.

Surveillance footage showed Guzman-Feliz being dragged from the store by his attackers, who were seen repeatedly stabbing the teen with a machete.

Guzman-Feliz, according to investigators, had been in an argument with a group outside the bodega on East 183rd Street, and was stabbed in the neck. The suspects bolted and Guzman-Feliz ran over to the hospital across the street, where he died.

Ronald Urena, 29; Kevin Alvarez, 19; Luis Cabrera Santos, 25; Danel Fernandez, 21; Elvin Garcia, 29; Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24; Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 24; Jose Muniz, 21; Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21; Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26; Manuel Rivera, 18; Diego Suero, 29, and Jose Taverez, 21, also have been arrested in Guzman-Feliz’s death, according to police.

Guzman-Feliz was enrolled in the NYPD Explorers youth program, and his dream was to be a detective for the city, his family said after his death. A scholarship fund was created in his honor.

