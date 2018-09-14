Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

A work truck drives on Hwy 24 as the wind from Hurricane Florence blows palm trees in Swansboro N.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

A work truck drives on Hwy 24 as the wind from Hurricane Florence blows palm trees in Swansboro, North Carolina.  (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence lashes Carolinas, residents share first, harrowing videos of storm's fury

Kaitlyn Schallhorn
By | Fox News
close
Floodwaters rise above ground floor of house in Belhaven, North Carolina as Hurricane Florence hits the state. Video

Floodwaters rise above ground floor of house in NC

Floodwaters rise above ground floor of house in Belhaven, North Carolina as Hurricane Florence hits the state.

As Hurricane Florence's driving rain and pounding winds reached North Carolina's coast Friday, a few of the locals who decided to ride out the storm reached for their cameras to film Florence's east coast encroachment.

Although several communities along the coast had mandatory evacuation orders, many people still chose to stay behind, putting them in a prime position to shoot and post videos of rising flood waters, dangerous winds and a powerful storm surge.

Artist Sarah Loeffler Misch shared several videos of the onslaught in Avon, North Carolina – part of the Outer Banks. 

Also in Avon, photographer Jason Cole captured video of a powerful storm surge overtaking sand dunes. 

One woman tweeted a video taken by her neighbor, Amy Johnson, showing flood waters in Belhaven, North Carolina, rising up to the windows of a house. The flooding was caused by overflow from the Pungo River, she wrote.

Floodwaters rise above ground floor of house in Belhaven, North Carolina as Hurricane Florence hits the state.

WeatherNation also shared a video of massive flooding in New Bern, North Carolina.

David Rankin shared a photo of the Cajun Navy helping save people from the floods in New Bern.

With maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Florence was producing hurricane-force winds that extended outward up to 80 miles from the storm’s center.

As the storm widens – and lingers – Florence has increased potential to produce tornadoes, flash flooding, mudslides and a catastrophic storm surge.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter: @K_Schallhorn.