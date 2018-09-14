As Hurricane Florence nears, live surf cam videos show impact on Carolinas

As Hurricane Florence, a dangerous Category 1 storm, continues on its path toward the East Coast, surf cameras are showing the live impact the storm is having on the Carolinas.

The massive storm will impact millions as it charges toward the southeastern U.S., and is expected to bring with it massive amounts of rain, dangerous flooding and powerful storm surges.

Click on the videos below for a live look at the storm's impact in North and South Carolina.

Note: Surf cams may experience sporadic technical difficulties due to high traffic and adverse local conditions. Fox News app users: Click here to view the cameras in a mobile browser.

Frying Pan Tower; North Carolina

Cherry Grove Pier; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

-

Folly Beach, South Carolina

-

Carolina Beach Pier; Carolina Beach, North Carolina

-

Bogue Inlet Pier; Emerald Isle, North Carolina

-

Oceanana Pier; Atlantic Beach, North Carolina

-

Frisco Pier; Frisco, North Carolina

-

Jennette's Pier; Nags Head, North Carolina

-

North Buxton, North Carolina

-

Rodanthe; Outer Banks, North Carolina

-

South Washout; Folly Beach, South Carolina

-

Fox News' Shelley Ng contributed to this report.