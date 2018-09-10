Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennessee

Tennessee nightclub shooting leaves several wounded, report says

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
Outside the Purple Haze nightclub in Memphis, Tenn.

Outside the Purple Haze nightclub in Memphis, Tenn.  (Google Street View)

Four people were reportedly wounded in a Tennessee nightclub shooting early Monday.

The shooting took place at Purple Haze in downtown Memphis at around 3:25 a.m., and police were investigating, WREG-TV reported.

At least four ambulances were called to the scene, the station reported.

Police haven’t released the names of the suspect or the victims. The motive behind the shooting hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.