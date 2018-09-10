Tennessee nightclub shooting leaves several wounded, report says

Four people were reportedly wounded in a Tennessee nightclub shooting early Monday.

The shooting took place at Purple Haze in downtown Memphis at around 3:25 a.m., and police were investigating, WREG-TV reported.

At least four ambulances were called to the scene, the station reported.

Police haven’t released the names of the suspect or the victims. The motive behind the shooting hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.