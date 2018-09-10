Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

Hurricane Florence could cause catastrophic damage to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic while Olivia will impact Hawaii

Janice Dean
By | Fox News

Hurricane Florence is undergoing rapid intensification and will likely be a major hurricane later today. 

satellite

Forecasts call for a major hurricane to make landfall in the late Thursday-Friday time frame, bringing destructive winds to coastal locations.

florence

Landfall of the eye is increasingly likely along the Mid-Atlantic coast, somewhere from South Carolina to Virginia.

models

Conditions near the coast will go downhill quickly Thursday and these areas should continue monitoring forecasts for more precise timing and location over the next couple days, as well as complete preparations and review evacuation plans if ordered.

gfs
euro

The forecast for Florence’s steering also calls for a slowdown in forward motion as landfall nears, which will prolong the heavy rain/flooding potential across the Mid-Atlantic, including inland, so there will be more than just coastal impacts. 

forecast rain

Meanwhile, in the Pacific, a weakening Olivia is will move across Hawaii Tuesday night-Wednesday morning as a tropical storm.

six

And we will watch Hurricane Isaac which will move through the Caribbean later this week.


 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.