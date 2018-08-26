Jacksonville Landing shooting kills at least 4, sources say; gunfire heard at gaming tournament

At least four people were dead and 11 others were being treated after a "mass shooting" on Sunday in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., during a gaming event at a popular shopping center filled with bars and restaurants, law enforcement sources told Fox News on Sunday.

The gunfire was heard around 1 p.m ET at a video gaming event held at Jacksonville Landing, Madden NFL Championship Series. The shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, happened "inside one of the restaurants in the Landing."

Investigators said that "no outstanding suspects" remains, and noted a suspect, only identified as a white male, was found dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear whether that suspect was among the four reported killed.

A source told The Associated Press that the suspect who opened fire died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is being investigated as a criminal act, and not an act of terrorism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

One witness at the gaming event told Fox News that someone who was competing in the tournament lost and was upset. A previous account from the witness stated the suspect "went crazy and started shooting up the room," but later clarified that in events like this, "There are multiple guys who are upset or are saying things are like, 'BS,' if you will."

Police have not confirmed a possible motive, nor have they released the name of a suspect.

The gamer said he had gone outside of the building — which he said had roughly 50 people inside — to make a phone call when the shots rang out. He said he saw people fighting to get out of the place, and he started running from the area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter it is responding to the reported mass shooting in downtown Jacksonville.

Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville confirmed to Fox News that three individuals are being treated right now, and remain in stable condition.

The shooting took place in the Jacksonville Landing area, which is located along the St. Johns River and is described as an area with "a wide variety of waterfront dining options and a cozy inside shopping mall."

Several people on social media participating in the Madden NFL tournament reported hearing gunshots shortly after 1:30 p.m. during the livestream of the tournament on the platform Twitch. Sunday's event was held at GLHF Game Bar, which is located in Jacksonville Landing.

A video surfaced on social media showing players disconnecting from the game as gunshots were heard in the background. At least 12 gunshots were heard in the video.

A reporter from Fox affiliate WJAX-TV, Brittney Donovan, said that at least one person was seen being loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Madden NFL 19 is a new video game based on the NFL that’s developed and published by EA Sports.

The sheriff's office said that "many people" were found hiding in locked areas at the riverfront shopping complex.

"We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing," police said. "We will get to you. Please don’t come running out."

Drini Gjoka, who won the 2018 Madden Challenge, said on Twitter he was injured in the shooting in a series of posts on Twitter.

"The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng [sic] and never coming back," Gjoka wrote.

"I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb," he posted. "Worst day of my life."

SK Gaming, a professional eSports organization based in Germany, said it sent a player to the event in Florida that there was a shooting at the tournament.

"There was a shooting at the Madden tournament in Jacksonville. Our player @JoelCP_ is safe. Our thoughts are with everyone that had to be part of such a horrendous event. Stay strong, stay safe," the organization tweeted.

Electronic Arts tweeted the company is "aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorites to gather facts at this stage."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that President Trump has been briefed on the situation, and is monitoring.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott also said his office is monitoring what unfolded in Jacksonville, and "offered state support & resources" to the city's mayor, Lenny Curry.

The Jacksonville Landing hosts more than 600 events each year including Florida/Georgia Weekend Celebrations, the city's annual Christmas Tree lighting, in addition to New Year’s Eve and July 4th celebrations.

Fox News' Rick Leventhal, Madeleine Rivera and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.