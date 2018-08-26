Expand / Collapse search
Chicago apartment fire kills 8, including children, officials say

Katherine Lam
By | Fox News
At least eight people were killed when a fire broke out inside a Chicago apartment building.

At least six children and two adults were killed early Sunday after a fire broke out in a Chicago apartment, fire officials said.

Two other people were also taken to the hospital. A Chicago firefighter was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Sunday inside the three-story apartment building in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The fire was put out just after 5 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time. The apartment reportedly had no smoke detectors.

The ages of children and adults were not released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

