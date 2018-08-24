Hospital security guard caught having sex with woman's corpse, authorities say

A security guard at a Tennessee hospital had sex in a storage room with a dead woman’s body, authorities said Thursday.

Cameron Wright, 23, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after at least two witnesses saw him having sex with a dead body inside a body storage area at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said Wright admitted to the crime. His bond was set at $3,000.

St. Francis Hospital-Memphis said in a statement obtained by FOX13 Memphis that Wright has since been fired.

“Treating those we serve with dignity and respect is our top priority,” the hospital said. “The behavior of this individual does not represent what our hospital stands for, and these actions are completely unacceptable. We are saddened by this incident, and we are empathic and sympathetic to the family of the patient.”

Wright’s sister, who asked to remain anonymous, told WREG-TV in Memphis that her brother’s personality was “child-like” and raised questions about his mental state.

“I think he’s still a good person, he just needs help,” she said. “I mean, because anybody that does something like that, there’s got to be something wrong with them."

The dead woman, age 37, died Wednesday of a heart attack, WMC-TV of Memphis reported. The body of the kindergarten teacher and organ donor was being held in the storage room ahead of having her organs removed when her corpse was assaulted.

"I'm not only dealing with her death, I'm dealing with this and it’s not fair,” the dead woman's father told the station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.