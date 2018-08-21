Virginia boy, 3, found dead inside dryer in his home: report

Virginia police are investigating the death of a boy found inside a dryer earlier this month, just a day after his third birthday.

Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 7, Chet Lloyd called 911 to report that his son, 3-year-old Brantley Lloyd, wasn't breathing, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Lloyd told the newspaper he woke up to find Brantley had climbed out of his crib and into a dryer. Brantley's mother, Amanda Ray, said that the boy's father called her to tell her to get to his house right away, and when she arrived, police were on scene.

According to Ray, Lloyd told her he was sleeping and he woke up to Brantley inside of the clothes dryer. The Virginia Beach Police Department, which did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, told the news outlet that Brantley died at some point between 5:30 a.m. and 4:55 p.m.

"It doesn’t make sense to me," Ray said. "Nothing is adding up. I don’t understand how my baby was in a dryer. I don’t understand how he died."

Lloyd, who had been living with his son for a year and a half since Ray moved out, said that on the day before he was found dead, Brantley had turned three years old.

The boy was apparently in a bad mood and "wasn't being himself," both at day care and throughout the rest of his day.

After Lloyd said Brantley cried for hours on Aug. 6, he let the boy sleep on the couch for a bit before bringing him to his crib. On Aug. 7, Lloyd said he slept in because he was up all night with his son, and eventually found him unresponsive in the dryer.

The incident reportedly remains under investigation.