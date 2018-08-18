Double amputee who climbed Pikes Peak arrested for DUI, assault: report

A double amputee who climbed Pikes Peak and the Manitou Incline in Colorado was arrested this week for alleged DUI and assault of a medic, a report said.

Police said officers smelled alcohol on Mandy Horvath's breath and said her speech was impaired, after a man called police when he saw her leave a bar and drive into a curb, Colorado Springs' KRDO-TV reported, citing an arrest affivadit.

Horvath then slapped a medic in the face when he arrived at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Horvath, 25, was charged Tuesday with assault on a peace officer, Colorado court records stated, according to the station.

She was known for climbing up more than 2,700 steps at the Manitou Incline in April and then summiting Pikes Peak about a month later, the report said.

"One person's struggle is their struggle, but at the same time, we all have them," Horvath previously told the station. "Nothing is impossible, and there's always hope."

Horvath lost her legs in Nebraska when she was hit by a train in 2014, KRDO-TV previously reported.

She said she had a few drinks, then blacked out and woke up in an ambulance where medics worked on her legs.

She told the station she believes she was given a date-rape drug, because she had no memory leaving the pub or going to the train tracks.

Since February, Horvath had reportedly been arrested for DUI two times prior to Tuesday's arrest.