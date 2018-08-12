Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement

Wounded Orlando officer's son escorted by police to first day of kindergarten

Associated Press
Officer Kevin Valencia, right, was shot in the face in June while responding to a domestic violence call. On Friday, officers escorted the son of their wounded comrade to his first day of kindergarten.

Officer Kevin Valencia, right, was shot in the face in June while responding to a domestic violence call. On Friday, officers escorted the son of their wounded comrade to his first day of kindergarten.  (Orlando Police Department)

A group of Florida police officers escorted the son of their wounded comrade to his first day of kindergarten.

Caleb's father, Officer Kevin Valencia, was shot in the face in June while responding to a domestic violence call in which the suspect killed four children before taking his own life. Valencia is in a coma and is being treated in Atlanta.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said members of Valencia's squad took Caleb and his mother to school Friday.

Mina said it was an emotional day, but the boy was excited to show off his Lego Batman book bag. The Orlando Sentinel reports Caleb high-fived his mom before walking into the classroom as the officers stood by.