Teacher took buses to work, so students' parents bought her a car

When an Alabama woman discovered her children’s teacher had been taking mutiple buses to get to school, she decided to pay it forward.

Courtney Adeleye had an already established reputation on social media for being a good Samaritan, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“When my husband tells me that the teacher who has been teaching my girls for the last few years has been catching multiple buses to get to and from work everyday in the hot sun and cold! He said we should give her something I said….say no more!” Adeleye wrote on an Instagram post, along with a video.

The video, filmed by Adeleye’s daughter, shows Adeleye presenting the teacher with a brand new car tied with a blue ribbon.

“Are you serious?” the teacher asks repeatedly in disbelief, choking back tears of joy before hugging Adeleye and Adeleye’s husband.

“[W]e don’t want you to have the catch the bus,” Adeleye says.

“When you ask me to define success… this is my response! (Give to those without expectations) … All glory to God!” Adeleye wrote.

Adeleye, who runs a million-dollar hair company called “The Mane Choice,” previously launched a campaign titled “Pay It Forward,” in which she paid off a bill for a different follower each week, according to Forbes.

In a follow-up Instagram post, the teacher says, “No more sitting in the cold, no more riding the bus, no more waiting on somebody to come and pick me up,” before repeatedly thanking Adeleye.

“She said it felt good DRIVING to school!” Adeleye wrote on the post. “[A]nd for those who asked….NO she doesn’t have a car payment.”