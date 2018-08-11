California highway officer and motorist killed during traffic stop

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer and a motorist he had pulled over were both killed Friday when they were struck by a pickup truck on Interstate 80, authorities said.

Officer Kirk Greiss, 46, was a 19-year veteran of the CHP, having served the last 16 years with the Golden Gate Division. The ex-Marine is survived by his wife and three children, ages 25, 21 and 14, the Bay Area's FOX 2 reported.

"He was the ultimate public servant," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley told the station. "He loved being a CHP officer. He loved being a CHP motorcycle officer. He's going to be dearly missed."

The other man killed was identified as Jaime Bueza Manuel, 49. Further details about him were not immediately known.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was not identified, was being treated at a local hospital for unspecified injuries and was cooperating with investigators, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Griess had pulled over Manuel's vehicle for an enforcement stop when the white truck veered and hit the two men in Fairfield, about 47 miles northeast of San Francisco, the report said.

The reason for the enforcement stop was not immediately known.