Michael Phelps' 1995 100-meter butterfly record beaten by 'Superman' 10-year-old boy

A 10-year-old boy named Clark Kent Apuada recently beat a record set by Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps in 1995.

On Sunday, Apuada swam at the Far West International Swimming Championship in California. When he swam the 100-meter butterfly, he finished the event with a time of 1:09:38 — just barely faster than the time of 1:10:48 Phelps swam 23 years ago at the same meet, the Salinas Aquatic Center announced in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"Most people just call me Clark, but now, when I beat Michael Phelps' record, they start calling me Superman," the boy told CBS News, adding that he reminded himself before the swim meet that if “[he] had positive thoughts, positive things would happen.”

Phelps took to Twitter to congratulate Apuada.

“Big congrats to #clarkkent for smashing that meet record!!! Keep it up dude !! #dreambig,” Phelps wrote.

Apuada also placed first in the six other events he swam in over the weekend, according to CBS News. He has only been swimming competitively for four years. When he's out of the pool, Apuada reportedly keeps himself busy with martial arts and piano lessons.