Suspect identified in murder of George H.W. Bush's former doctor

Houston Police announced Wednesday that they had identified a suspect in the murder of a prominent cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

Police Chief Art Acevedo told reporters that an arrest warrant had been issued for 65-year-old Joseph James Pappas, who investigators believe shot and killed Dr. Mark Hausknecht as he rode his bicycle to work on the morning of July 20.

"We need to find this guy," Acevedo said of Pappas, who he described as suicidal and dangerous. "If he's committed suicide, we need the body. If he's alive, we need to find him."

Investigators believe that Pappas held a grudge against Hausknecht after his mother died while he was operating on her more than two decades earlier. Acevedo said that officers had searched Pappas' home Tuesday night and obtained additional evidence tying him to the murder.

"We believe that this absolutely is the killer," Acevedo said.

Acevedo said the department received tips identifying Pappas as the gunman after authorities released new surveillance video of the suspect riding his own bicycle through a neighborhood moments after the shooting. The footage showed a man wearing a ball cap, a short-sleeved polo shirt and khaki shorts.

Investigators say the shooter passed Dr. Hausknecht from behind and rode at least a block ahead before turning around and firing three shots at his victim.

Acevedo told local residents to be on the lookout for a Schwinn ten-speed bicycle that he says Pappas rode "extensively and almost exclusively."

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the 41st president complained about lightheadedness. After Hausknecht's death, Bush called Hausknecht "a fantastic cardiologist and a good man."

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.