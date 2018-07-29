Duck boat victims from same family mourned at Indiana funeral

The last of the nine members of the Coleman family of Indiana, who perished in the Missouri duck boat tragedy last weekend, were laid to rest in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Tia Coleman and her nephew, Donovan, 13, were the sole survivors of the 11 members of the family who rode on the ill-fated vessel that capized on Table Rock Lake near Branson on July 19.

Her husband, Glenn Coleman and their three children, were buried Friday at Grace Apostolic Church – the day that one of those children, son Max Coleman-Ly, would have turned 3 years old.

The other five family members were buried Saturday, FOX 59 reported. Nearly 1,000 family members, dignitaries and strangers attended the service at Eastern Star Church.

The nine Coleman family fatalities represented three generations, the Indianapolis Star reported. In all, 17 people drowned when the duck boat capsized and sank. The others included tourists from Missouri and Arkansas and the boat's operator.

On Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report, saying the boat capsized amid rapidly changing conditions on the lake.

“I know it hurts, I couldn’t begin to fathom the pain you’re facing,” the Rev. Stanley Hubbard said at Saturday's service. “But I do want you to know he saw you before you got here. This moment is a surprise to us, it’s not a surprise to God.”

Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, who attended both services for Coleman family members, said he didn’t know the Colemans personally, but was moved by the strength of the surviving members.

“Unimaginable pain for these families and this community,” he said. “I told the family members that they are inspiring a nation. They truly are. It’s incredibly humbling to witness.”

The five Coleman members were buried in a private ceremony after the service.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this story.