Pennsylvania Army depot explosion leaves at least 3 injured, officials say

At least three people were injured after an explosion was reported at an Army depot in Pennsylvania on Thursday, officials said.

The Franklin County Office of Emergency Management told Fox News that three people were airlifted from the Letterkenny Army Depot after the blast, and that there was no threat to the public.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at the facility in Chambersburg, located about 50 miles southwest of Harrisburg, according to FOX43.

On Facebook, the Letterkenny Army Depot posted, "There has been an incident at building 350. Employees, please remain at your work area until further notified. If you are outside of the main gate, please do not attempt entrance at this time."

The severity of those injuries has not yet been announced, but multiple medical helicopters were called to the scene, WGAL reported.

A reporter from ABC27 said that 2 employees at the base ran out of a building and on fire, including "one with chemical burns."

The 18,000-acre depot has more than 3,600 employees who help provide "responsive and sustainable readiness for the US and Allied Air and Missile Defense forces."

Established in 1942, the facilities assist in maintaining and storing missiles and ammunition.

Fox News' Shira Bush and Cody Derespina contributed to this report.