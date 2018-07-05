Boy, 2, found dead in Virginia reservoir during vacation

The body of a two-year-old boy was found in a Virginia reservoir Thursday, hours after he was reported missing.

August Farley, of Fort Worth, Texas, was vacationing with his family at Smith Mountain Lake in Bedford County and was scheduled to leave early Thursday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Farley was reported missing around 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, and was last seen at 6 a.m. wearing dinosaur pajama pants and a yellow shirt.

His body was discovered just before 1 p.m.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am reporting the body of this young man was found at 12:55 p.m.," Major Ricky Gardner, of the sheriff's department, reportedly said. "He was found near the dock by divers."

Gardner noted the search for Farley involved several local and state agencies, in addition to volunteers from the area.

Farley's body will be transported to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke. His family declined to give a statement about the boy's death.