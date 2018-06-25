Expand / Collapse search
Father, son watch alligator devour one of its own in Florida lake

Ryan Gaydos
A father and son watched a large alligator devour a small alligator in a Florida lake.

A father and son walking near a lake in Florida on Saturday were shocked to see an alligator devour another gator.

Landon Small was with his father, Keith, when he pointed out a gator in Lake Apopka chewing up the smaller reptile, according to FOX35 Orlando.

"We were like, 'There's something in its mouth,' and then we were like, 'Oh, it's a fish,'" Landon Small told FOX35. “And then it moved and we were like, 'Oh, it's another gator!'"

The hungry alligator was estimated to be 14 feet long, while its snack was estimated to be about 5 feet.

Gatorland director Mike Hilman told FOX35 that alligators are cannibalistic in nature.

"They're cannibalistic, so if you have a small one by a big one, and they're hungry, he'll take that opportunity to eat," Hilman said.

