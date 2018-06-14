Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

More strong storms, some heat relief and rain courtesy of tropical moisture into the Southwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

A system moving into the Northern Plains will bring strong storms including the risk of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

severe

The threat for additional wildfires remains elevated across portions of the West and Central Rockies as dry, warm conditions combine with lightning across the region.

forecast highs

Steadily-weakening Tropical Storm Bud will reach the southern Baja/Cabo San Lucas tonight.

bud

Some of that moisture will move into the four corners regions bringing a little relief to the dry hot weather.

sw rain

Here's a look at your National Forecast:

today forecast

 


 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.