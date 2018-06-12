Man, ejected from vehicle, survives violent crash at Florida toll plaza

A sleepy driver slammed into a toll plaza in Central Florida earlier this month sending a passenger flying into the air in a moment captured on surveillance video.

The Florida Highway Patrol released video of the fiery crash in Osceola County on Monday, which took place around 7:15 a.m. on June 3 near St. Cloud, located south of Orlando.

The speeding car is seen in video striking a barrier in front of a toll lane, sending a man flying out of the vehicle.

The man lands in another toll lane near where a car was paying a toll.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO BELOW

State troopers told FOX13 they believe the driver, Steven Dos Santos, 23, was asleep or fatigued at the time of the crash. There were five people in the car at the time of the crash, according to police.

"Getting behind the wheel while fatigued can have dangerous, and sometimes deadly, consequences," Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said on Twitter. "If you’re having difficulty focusing, frequent blinking or heavy eyelids, pull over in a safe place to rest before continuing to drive."

The passenger who was ejected from the vehicle miraculously survived the crash, and one of the other passengers was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police said amazingly, everyone survived the fiery wreck.