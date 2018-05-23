Family apologizes to community for man who drove into eatery

Relatives of a North Carolina man accused of driving into a restaurant, killing two loved ones, are thanking authorities and apologizing to the community.

Monty Self read a statement Wednesday to reporters in Gaston County west of Charlotte. He's the brother of Roger Self, who faces two first-degree murder counts after authorities say he rammed a sport utility vehicle into a restaurant where his family was eating.

The statement says the family is "sorry for this moment" and what it's brought to Gaston County. The family's pastor has said Roger Self was suffering from depression. The crash killed his daughter and daughter-in-law and critically injured two other relatives.

The family started a GoFundMe page for funeral and hospital expenses, but says it won't be used for any legal defense costs.