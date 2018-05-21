Baltimore police officer shot in the head, reports say
A Baltimore County, Maryland police officer was shot Monday as he was investigating "suspicious activity," a local official said.
The officer was shot in Perry Hall, Fox 45 reported. Councilman David Marks confirmed via Twitter the officer was shot but said he had no further details on the incident.
There are reports that the officer was shot in the head but that could not be immediately confirmed.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.