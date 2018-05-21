Army Reserve veteran drowns after saving child at Texas lake

An Army Reserve member drowned on Saturday as he tried to save his fiancee's young daughter at a lake in Texas.

Brandyn Mitchell, 25, was pulled from Lake Ray Roberts around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Mitchell, of Valley View, was helping Keira, the 6-year-old girl, get back onto a flotation device when, as he told her to hold on, "slipped," his fiancee, Angelia Herrera, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The water at the Isle du Bois beach is reportedly 6 feet deep.

"He wanted to be a hero, not just once but every chance he could," Herrera told the news outlet. "Shortly put, he was an amazing man and I am lucky to have known him."

Mitchell, who was reportedly a father to three children and Keira, served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for six years after high school.

ARMY, NAVY, AIR FORCE VETERANS TO BE BURIED WITH MILITARY HONORS AFTER REMAINS DISCOVERED IN PENNSYLVANIA

His mother, Stacey Thompson, told the Star-Telegram Mitchell "could swim like a fish," which is why she "can't understand" how he drowned.

Thompson added that whenever her son was around, "everybody had a good time."

Mitchell's fiancee said he was enrolling in college with plans to become a firefighter.