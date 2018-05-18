Gunman arrested at Trump resort in Florida after opening fire, yelling 'anti-Trump sentiment'

A man who police say was yelling “anti-Trump sentiment” was arrested early Friday after exchanging gunfire with officers in the lobby of a hotel at a sprawling golf resort that the president owns near Miami.

Yellow caution tape was seen stretched across the main gate of the Trump National Doral Golf Club Friday morning following the overnight rampage, in which the shooter reportedly burst into the property for unknown reasons and draped an American flag over a lobby counter while spraying bullets.

“This guy was ready for war, he was waiting for our officers to come in,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told Miami radio station 610 WIOD.

Perez said the man was “yelling and spewing some information about President Trump.” Although the exact words were unclear, Perez said it was an “anti-Trump sentiment” and the shooter “had an American flag that he did drape over the counter.”

The gunman – who has not yet been identified – eventually was “neutralized” in a shootout with police.

Doral and Miami-Dade officers said they were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. local time after receiving reports of an “active shooter” and immediately jumped into the fray.

“In my opinion, they probably saved a hell of a lot of lives today, because this could have gone a lot worse,” Perez told 610 WIOD.

Eric Trump hailed the officers’ response in a Twitter post Friday morning.

“A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD,” he wrote.

The condition of the male suspect, who was taken into a local hospital after being brought into custody, is unknown. Perez also said a Doral officer suffered a broken wrist, but he is expected to be OK.

The Secret Service says it is on scene and helping in the investigation.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of shooting that took place early this morning at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, FL," it said in a statement. "Special Agents from the Miami Field Office are on the scene and working closely with our law enforcement partners."

Authorities also said they are not ruling out terrorism, Police told WPLG that the suspect repeatedly called 911 and was actively shooting in an attempt to draw authorities inside.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. The massive property has four courses – its most signature being the Blue Monster, which has hosted numerous PGA Tour and World Golf Championships events featuring the world’s top golfers.

Police are expected to give an update on the investigation at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Fox News' Ellison Barber and the Associated Press contributed to this report.