Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Good Samaritan takes down homeless man who allegedly attacked elderly women in New York City

New York Post
A Brooklyn man is being hailed a hero after confronting a man police said sucker punched two women.

A Brooklyn man is being hailed a hero after confronting a man police said sucker punched two women.  (CCTV)

A good Samaritan wrestled a homeless maniac to the ground after he attacked two elderly women as they were leaving a Brooklyn grocery store on Sunday morning, police said.

Andres Flores allegedly punched the two women — 77 and 79 — after they left the Shoppers World on Pitkin Avenue near Herzl Street in Brownsville at about 9:45 a.m., police said.

The good Samaritan then sprang into action and beat Flores, 45, to the ground, according to a video viewed by The Post.

“C’mon, man, It’s Mother’s Day. Really?” a witness said she heard the good Samaritan yelling as he wrestled with Flores.

Witness Jacaira Baez, 20, told The Post he’s a hero.

“I never saw anything like this in person. You see it on the news, but not in front of you,” Baez said. “He’s a hero. He’s a hero. He didn’t think about it. He just did it.”

A large group of bystanders then frantically dialed 911, sources said.

The women were taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Flores was also taken to Brookdale to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, police said.

Click for more from The New York Post