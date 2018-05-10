Florida deputy helps save ‘unresponsive’ baby, rushes him to hospital, authorities say

A sheriff’s deputy in Florida helped save a baby’s life after a mother said her son was “unresponsive,” authorities said.

K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix was driving home after work Wednesday evening when he was “flagged down” by another driver, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Nix soon learned from the 3-month-old’s mother that baby Kingston “was completely unresponsive,” the sheriff’s office said, after which the deputy pulled his car to the side of the road and tried to help.

“After performing several life-saving measures on the child and not seeing any improvement, Deputy Nix decided to put the child in his own patrol car and rush him to Ocala Regional Medical Center,” the sheriff’s office said.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS POLICE PULLING WOMAN FROM CAR SINKING IN TEXAS LAKE

Dashcam video shared by the sheriff’s office caught the incident and showed two women get out of the car, one of whom was holding the baby before she was seen handing him over to Nix, who immediately jumped to action. The deputy is seen shortly after heading back to his car and heard saying over the radio that he was “not waiting on medics” and was going to the “emergency room with the baby.”

“I heard this one breath that was very faint,” Nix recalled, according to the Ocala Star-Banner. “I turned and I remember thinking, ‘I don’t hear sirens. I don’t hear nobody coming. I don’t have time.’”

“I just gripped him as tight as I could and I put it in drive and just went,” he added.

The baby’s mother, Nechole Crowell said Nix “just took off and he left us there and I just followed suit,” the outlet reported.

TENNESSEE POLICE OFFICER BUYS GROCERIES FOR FAMILY IN NEED

Shortly after, Nix arrived at the hospital with the baby, and hospital staff started treating him, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery!!” the post said. “Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix's actions, Baby Kingston is alive today.”

“We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!!” the sheriff's office continued.

An update to the post said that Kingston had been released from the hospital and “is happy and healthy!!”

It was unclear what caused the child to initially become unresponsive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.