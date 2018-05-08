Denver mayor's son caught cursing at police officer, using anti-gay slur during traffic stop

A man identified as the son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is heard telling a police officer “my dad’s the mayor, you f-----g f----t” in a video that surfaced following a traffic stop in late March.

The 20-second clip, sent by an anonymous source to The Denver Channel and published Tuesday, was reportedly recorded while Jordan Hancock was being ticketed for driving 65 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone.

“Guess what? I’m about to get you fired you f-----g b---h,” the 22-year-old is heard saying to an Aurora cop. “My dad’s the mayor, you f-----g f----t.”

The officer responds: “Of Denver? Well you’re in Aurora.”

On Hancock's ticket, the officer wrote “Attitude very poor-see video,” according to The Denver Channel.

Hancock appeared in court Monday and agreed to pay a $250 fine, but dodged questions from a reporter afterward about the coarse language heard in the video.

“We addressed this matter with Jordan and he has apologized to the Officer,” Michael Hancock’s office said in a statement. “While we do not support nor condone his inexcusable actions and words during this traffic stop, we love our son dearly and support him.”

The Aurora Police Department would not comment on the video and said it has launched an internal investigation to find the leaker.