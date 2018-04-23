Man faces trial in Michigan crash that killed 5 bicyclists

A trial is expected to run about two weeks for a man involved in a 2016 crash that killed five bicyclists and injured four others in southwestern Michigan.

Prospective jurors in the case of Charles Pickett are appearing Monday in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court and jury selection is expected to take place Tuesday. The Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year decided against hearing an appeal of the second-degree murder charges he faces.

Pickett is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and plowing into a group of bicyclists in Cooper Township on June 7, 2016. His girlfriend told police he downed handfuls of pain pills and muscle relaxers before driving.

Pickett's lawyer has argued the evidence established, at most, the elements of reckless driving causing death.