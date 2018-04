Southwest Airlines plane's engine explodes; 1 passenger dead

One person was killed and seven others were injured Tuesday after a Southwest Airlines plane engine apparently blew midair, officials said.

Flight 1380, which was headed from LaGuardia Airport in New York City to Dallas' Love Field, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport just before noon. The jet had 144 passengers and five crew members aboard.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirmed the death at a news conference Tuesday. It was the first passenger fatality on a U.S. airline since 2009, according to the NTSB.

WACU reported a female passenger was "partially sucked out" of one of the Boeing 737's windows when the engine exploded and shrapnel from the engine pierced through a window, a father of one of the passengers said.

“One passenger, a woman, was partially…was drawn out towards the outside of the plane…was pulled back in by other passengers," Todd Bauer, the father of one of the passengers said.

The pilot, who was not immediately identified, asked an air traffic control operator via radio for emergency services to be on the scene for the injured passengers when the aircraft landed. When the pilot was asked if the plane was on fire they replied, "No, it's not on fire but part of it's missing. They said there is a hole and someone went out."

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson said the Boeing 737-700, which had 144 passengers and five crew members aboard, diverted "because of an operational event" but photos appeared to show engine damage.

Marty Martinez, a passenger on the flight, posted a video on his personal Facebook page stating he was "recording his last moments." Martinez told CBS News there was "blood everywhere" on the aircraft.

"We were probably going down for 10 to 15 minutes," Martinez said. "And of course everyone is freaking out, everyone is crying. It was the scariest experience."

Southwest said in a statement it was "aware" of the incident.

"We are in the process of gathering more information," the statement said. "...Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our customers and crews at this time."

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement saying it was "investigating the incident and the National Transportation Board has been notified."

"Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 landed at Philadelphia International Airport this morning after the crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines, as well as fuselage and at least one window," the statement read.

The NTSB is sending a go-team to Philadelphia to investigate the incident.

The Philadelphia International Airport tweeted passengers "should expect delays" following the incident.

"Flight from LGA [LaGuardia] to Dallas Love Field landed safely at PHL [Philadelphia] and passengers are being brought into the terminal. Flights are departing and arriving but passengers should expect delays. Check flight status with your airline," the airport tweeted.

Boeing Airplanes tweeted the company was aware of the incident and was "gathering more information" "to provide [with] technical assistance."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.