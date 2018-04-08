2 Arizona children found dead in car seats laid to rest

Two Arizona children who died after being left strapped in car seats in a vehicle for hours have been buried together.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the bodies of 2-year-old Lorenzo Velasquez and 9-month-old Brooklyn Velasquez were laid beside each other in the same pearly white casket at their funeral Saturday in the town of Superior.

The children's mother — 20-year-old Brittany Velasquez — has been indicted on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.

Authorities say she was the last person to see her children alive when she left them in a car outside of a family home and went to work on the morning of March 26.

She has blamed their deaths on someone she said was supposed to be watching them.

Information from: Casa Grande Dispatch.