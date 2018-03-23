UN rights council scorecard: 5 Israel resolutions, Syria 2

Nine months ago, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sharply criticized the U.N.'s top human rights body demanding an end to alleged bias against Israel and wielding the prospect of a U.S. pullout if it didn't.

So much for that.

The 47-member body ended its first and longest session of the year Friday by adopting five resolutions critical of Israel's behavior toward the Palestinians or throwing support behind the long, fruitless Palestinian cause of statehood.

Another two "country-specific" resolutions focused on Syria, where hundreds of thousands have died in a civil war. South Sudan, Myanmar, Iran and North Korea garnered one each.

Haley railed Friday that when the council "treats Israel worse" than such countries, "it is the council itself that is foolish and unworthy of its name."