Tulsa man convicted in hate-crime death admits hit-and-run

An Oklahoma man already sentenced to life in prison for the hate-crime killing of his Lebanese neighbor has pleaded guilty for a hit-and-run that injured the victim's mother.

Stanley Majors was convicted last month on murder and hate crime charges in the 2016 shooting death of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara. On Tuesday, Majors pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an injury collision and violating a protective order for running over Jabara's mother, Haifa Jabara, with his car.

She suffered a broken shoulder, among other injuries, in the 2015 incident.

The Tulsa World reports Majors' plea agreement calls for a sentence of 15 years in prison, which will run concurrently with his life sentence for Khalid Jabara's killing.