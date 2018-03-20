Shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland, school confirms

Great Mills High School in Maryland was on lockdown after a shooting on Tuesday morning, school officials confirmed.

The incident was contained and the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office was on the scene, the school said on its website. Maryland State Police also told Fox News they were responding to the incident. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also heading to the scene.

The Sheriff's Office warned parents to not "respond to the school" but instead go to Leonardtown High School, where students will be transported.

NBC Washington reported multiple injuries, but that was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives [ATF] are traveling to the school to investigate the incident.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Tuesday that his office is “closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School.”

“Maryland State Police is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders,” Hogan wrote.

The school is located about 60 miles from Washington, D.C.

The incident comes more than a month after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That massacre, carried out by a former student, left 17 people dead. The shooting also comes days before some 500,000 people were expected to march Saturday in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence and honor those killed in the Parkland massacre.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.